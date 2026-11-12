Series of storms head towards Southern California, expected to bring several days of rain

A series of storms is heading towards Southern California, which are expected to bring several days of rain beginning on Thursday night.

CBS LA meteorologists say several low-pressure systems will be moving closer to the region in the next few days.

The National Weather Service says the first system will come in from the west by Thursday night and remain until Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals are only expected to be around .25 inches or less in most areas.

There is also a chance of localized thunderstorms in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties on Thursday night and Friday during the day.

The second system will bring showers late Friday afternoon and evening into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will likely be higher during this system, between .25 and .75 inches, with higher amounts possible on some mountain slopes.

Along with rain, the systems will also bring cooler temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with highs staying in the 60s to lower 70s, according to the NWS.

Radars also show another system making its way toward the area by Sunday night that could linger through Tuesday. Confidence in rainfall totals and timing remains uncertain.