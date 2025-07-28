Watch CBS News
Semi-truck bursts into flames on eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

A semi-truck burst into flames on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the two right lanes past Euclid Street.

The cab of the semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Anaheim Fire Department, the driver noticed smoke from the left side of the truck. He pulled over and noticed a fire had started. He was able to get out of the truck without any injuries. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while crews continue to clear the roadway.

It is unclear how the fire started.

