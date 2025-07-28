Semi-truck bursts into flames on eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim

Semi-truck engulfed in flames on eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim

A semi-truck burst into flames on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the two right lanes past Euclid Street.

The cab of the semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Anaheim Fire Department, the driver noticed smoke from the left side of the truck. He pulled over and noticed a fire had started. He was able to get out of the truck without any injuries.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while crews continue to clear the roadway.

It is unclear how the fire started.