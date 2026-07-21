Section of West Hollywood's Sunset Strip affected by sinkhole could be reopened this week, mayor says

Officials say they hope to reopen roads affected by the massive sinkhole that opened last Thursday in the middle of the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood by the end of the week.

Speaking to CBS LA, West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman said the target for reopening the area, which is located near Sunset Boulevard and Horn Avenue, is either Thursday or Friday, depending on how repair efforts go.

In an update issued at noon Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews were nearly finished filling the sinkhole with slurry, which will need about 24 hours to settle before repaving can occur. Crews are also working to perform water quality tests on the new piping before drinking water service is fully restored to nearby buildings.

"Over 250 LADWP personnel have been working tirelessly to advance this complex repair as safely and efficiently as possible," said Anselmo Collins, LADWP Chief Operating Officer, Water System. "We remain focused on meeting every requirement needed to return this pipeline to service and we thank the community's patience and understanding during this time."

Before reopening, crews will also need to clean up the surrounding area and stripe the roadway.

As many as 200 vehicles may need to be totaled after subterranean garages flooded in the aftermath of Thursday's water main break. A pair of nearby buildings were still without power as of Tuesday, and it could still take days for it to be restored.

Residents displaced by the incident have been given discount vouchers for nearby hotels.

Road closures

Several streets in the area remain closed as crews continue working. Officials urge people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Hard closures (no through access)

Horn Ave at Sunset Blvd, near the incident location

Larrabee St at Santa Monica Blvd

Palm Ave at Santa Monica Blvd

Soft closures (local residents and emergency vehicles only)

Shoreham Dr at Sunset Blvd

Holloway Dr between Palm Ave and Hancock Ave

San Vicente Blvd at Cynthia St, near Fire Station 7

San Vicente Blvd / N Clark St at Sunset Blvd

Larrabee St at Sunset Blvd



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said people passing through soft closure points should have an ID or proof of residency readily available.