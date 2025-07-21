Second suspect arrested for deadly Jurupa Valley shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in Jurupa Valley last Monday.

The shooting happened at around 12:20 a.m. on July 14 near Golden West Avenue and Condor Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, since identified as Jose Martinez-Contreras, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators identified Lorenzo Howse Jr., 19, of Bloomington as a suspect in the incident and took him into custody while serving a search warrant at his home on Friday. They were assisted by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Howse was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A second suspect was arrested on Sunday, deputies said. He was identified as 19-year-old Jurupa Valley resident Darnell White. He was also booked on suspicion of murder and robbery.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.