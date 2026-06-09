Second bird tests positive for West Nile virus in Ventura County

For the second time this year, public health staff said a bird in Ventura County tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division announced the discovery on Tuesday after receiving confirmation from the California Department of Public Health. County staff said they expect more positive cases to emerge throughout this year's mosquito season.

Public health officials said they located both birds in the City of Ventura. The first was found on May 12, and the second was located more than two weeks later, on May 28.

Ventura County staff said they will inspect and treat mosquito breeding sources surrounding the area where they found the infected bird.

They asked residents to take the following steps to minimize exposure to West Nile virus:

Eliminate all standing water sources from your property.

Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without holes.

When outdoors, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts and limit activity, especially at dawn and dusk.

Use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing Picaridin, DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (or PMD), or IR3535.

Ventura County Public Health confirmed that there have been no human cases of West Nile virus so far this year. It urged anyone with mosquito concerns or potential mosquito breeding sources to call the complaint hotline at (805) 658-4310.