Search underway for missing Palmdale mother, two sons

Authorities are searching for a missing Palmdale woman and her two juvenile sons, who were last seen on August 18.

Sindy Lopez Marcela, 31, and her two sons 6-year-old Angel David Lopez and 2-year-old Simon Vicento Carreno, were last seen that morning at around 10:30 a.m. in the 37500 block of Morning Circle, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They were seen driving away from the area and are considered to be at risk.

#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Juveniles, Simon Carreno and Angel Lopez, #Palmdalehttps://t.co/YbRzqacnVC#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sindy Lopez Marcela, #Palmdalehttps://t.co/Rry88XKKbd pic.twitter.com/JJoXPvIT8h — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 1, 2023

Deputies have described Sindy as a Hispanic woman, standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray leggings and black shoes. She has a distinct burn mark on her left hand.

Angel, the 6-year-old boy, is described as standing 4-feet tall and weighing around 40 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat, black shirt and black shorts.

Simon, the 2-year-old boy, is said to be around 2-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds. He has curly blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red shirt and gray shorts with Spiderman shoes. He has a red birthmark behind his left ear.

Anyone with information on any of the missing individuals is asked to contact deputies at (661) 272-2400.