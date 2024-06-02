Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for missing 23-year-old Cal State San Bernardino student

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a 24-year-old California State University, San Bernardino student who has been missing since last week. 

screenshot-2024-06-02-at-3-21-13-pm.png
Nitheesha Kandula. California State University, San Bernardino Police Department

Nitheesha Kandula was last seen on May 28, according to a release from campus police. She was reported missing two days later on Thursday to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that Kandaula is about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 160 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes. 

They also say that she was a 2021 Toyota Corolla with the license plate 9KXU509. 

Circumstances regarding her disappearance remain unclear. 

Anyone with further details is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 485-2582 or CSUSB's police department at (909) 537-7777.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 3:27 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.