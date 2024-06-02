Search underway for missing 23-year-old Cal State San Bernardino student
Police are searching for a 24-year-old California State University, San Bernardino student who has been missing since last week.
Nitheesha Kandula was last seen on May 28, according to a release from campus police. She was reported missing two days later on Thursday to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Investigators say that Kandaula is about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 160 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.
They also say that she was a 2021 Toyota Corolla with the license plate 9KXU509.
Circumstances regarding her disappearance remain unclear.
Anyone with further details is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 485-2582 or CSUSB's police department at (909) 537-7777.