Search underway for missing 23-year-old Cal State San Bernardino student

Police are searching for a 24-year-old California State University, San Bernardino student who has been missing since last week.

Nitheesha Kandula. California State University, San Bernardino Police Department

Nitheesha Kandula was last seen on May 28, according to a release from campus police. She was reported missing two days later on Thursday to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that Kandaula is about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 160 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

They also say that she was a 2021 Toyota Corolla with the license plate 9KXU509.

Circumstances regarding her disappearance remain unclear.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 485-2582 or CSUSB's police department at (909) 537-7777.