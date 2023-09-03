Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing 14-year-old boy from Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities have asked the public for help in locating a missing teenage boy from Compton. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Javier Pimentel, 14, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the 15300 block of S. San Jose Avenue, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Detectives believe that Pimentel was heading towards the 700 block of Warren Lane in Inglewood. 

He is described as a Latino male standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing around 100 pounds. He has short black hair, black eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue sweats with a blue stripe and two bracelets — one green and one clear. 

Anyone with information on Pimentel's whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (310) 605-6555.

