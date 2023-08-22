Search for bank robbery suspect underway in South Los Angeles

Police searching for woman who robbed South LA bank

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a South Los Angeles bank at gunpoint on Monday.

At around 10 a.m., the woman, reportedly in her 30s, entered the Chase Bank located in the 5700 block of S. Vermont Avenue. Once inside, she reportedly threatened employees while armed with a gun.

She was able to flee the area before police arrived.

There was no report on just how much moneys he was able to steal.

Los Angeles Police Department did not provide any further information.