Watch CBS News
Local News

Search for bank robbery suspect underway in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police searching for woman who robbed South LA bank
Police searching for woman who robbed South LA bank 00:19

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a South Los Angeles bank at gunpoint on Monday. 

At around 10 a.m., the woman, reportedly in her 30s, entered the Chase Bank located in the 5700 block of S. Vermont Avenue. Once inside, she reportedly threatened employees while armed with a gun. 

She was able to flee the area before police arrived. 

There was no report on just how much moneys he was able to steal. 

Los Angeles Police Department did not provide any further information. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 6:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.