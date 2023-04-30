Search continues for suspects in shoplifting thefts at Westlake Village Target store

Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing a large amount of goods from the same Westlake Village Target store on consecutive days.

The thefts unfolded at the store at 30740 Russell Ranch Road. The most recent occurred April 14, where goods valued at $1078.97 were taken.

The stolen goods included a Super Mario Lego set, a Shark cordless vacuum, and a Bissell vacuum. Authorities said suspect fled in a minivan.

A day prior, alcoholic beverages totaling about $889.85 were taken from the same location. The suspect fled in a silver sedan, authorities said.

Anyone with more information about these two cases was asked to call the sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station at 818-878-1808 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.