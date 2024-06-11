Upgrade your kitchen with these money saving gadgets

Looking to elevate your kitchen game while saving money? Investing in the right kitchen tech can significantly reduce your daily expenses, especially on items you might usually buy out. Tech expert Jessica Naziri shows us four innovative gadgets that promise to enhance your culinary experience while keeping your wallet happy.

1. Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit, Price: $299

Discount Code: "TECHSESH" (Use at Cuzen Matcha for $50 off)

Enhance your daily routine with the Cuzen Matcha Maker, designed to deliver a high-quality matcha experience with the simple press of a button. Using 100% organic matcha leaves, this machine ensures you enjoy the exceptional taste and health benefits of premium matcha every day. Whether you're a matcha enthusiast or a newcomer, the Cuzen Matcha Maker makes it easy to incorporate this antioxidant-rich beverage into your life. And with the discount code "TECHSESH," you can start your matcha journey for even less.

2. iGulu All-In-One Automated Home Craft Beer Brewer, Price: $699

Introducing the iGulu F1 Home Brewing machine, the simplest and most efficient solution for brewing your own craft beer. With just three easy steps, brewing beer becomes as effortless as making your morning coffee. But the iGulu is more than just a beer brewer—it's a versatile tool for creating a wide range of fermented beverages, including kombucha, apple cider, and wine. This machine allows you to experiment with your existing brew kits, adding personal twists like honey water to a pale ale kit to create a unique Honey Pale Ale. The iGulu F1 not only saves you money on craft beverages but also adds a fun, creative dimension to your kitchen.

3. Terra Kaffe TK-02 Connected Super Automatic Espresso Machine, Price: $1,395

The Terra Kaffe TK-02 is the ultimate bean-to-cup espresso machine and the only one on the market that brews both espresso and true drip coffee. With its precision brewing technology, each shot of espresso costs around 40 cents, compared to the $3 you'd spend at a coffee shop or up to $1.40 with Nespresso pods. This means the machine typically pays for itself within the first six months of use. Imagine starting every morning with a perfect espresso, knowing you're saving money with every cup.

4. GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, Price: $799

Discount: $200 off at retailers nationwide through June 16 (No promo code needed)

Experience the rich flavors of outdoor smoking from the comfort of your kitchen with the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This first-of-its-kind indoor smoker features active smoke filtration, digital controls, and remote monitoring, making it accessible for everyone, regardless of smoking expertise. Its countertop convenience and dishwasher-safe racks mean easy cleanup and efficient use of space. Plus, it uses just two cups of pellets at a time, eliminating the need for bulky 40lb bags.

To top it off, GE is partnering with Omaha Steaks to deliver premium Porterhouse steaks, perfect for your first smoking experience. As I smoke these Porterhouse steaks from Omaha Steaks, I can attest to their incredible quality and flavor. Omaha Steaks has been delivering top-notch meat for over a century, making them a trusted name in gourmet meat delivery.

These innovative kitchen gadgets are not just about convenience—they're smart investments that can significantly reduce your day-to-day expenses. From making your own coffee and matcha to brewing craft beer and smoking meats, these devices bring professional-quality results into your home while saving you money in the long run.