Savannah Bananas announce 2027 tour with first ever games at Dodger Stadium

The Savannah Bananas will play Banana Ball at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 2027, after the touring baseball team announced the Banana Ball World Tour dates on Friday.

The two games are scheduled on back-to-back days, April 23 and 24 next year, marking the first time that the unconventional style of baseball will be played at Chavez Ravine. The team played at the San Diego Padres' and Los Angeles Angels' home stadiums earlier this year.

Banana Ball, which blends show tunes, dancing and fan interaction with barnstorming baseball, has taken the nation by storm in the last few years, often selling out major stadiums as families flood the stands to witness the fun. The Bananas typically pay homage to the cities they play in by bringing fan-favorite players "out of retirement" for an at-bat or pitching appearance during a game.

Next year, they'll face the Firefighters, another touring team in the Banana Ball Championship League, which includes five teams overall. Each team has a roster of players adept at trick plays, plus the ability to perform their favorite songs and dance before, during and after innings.

According to the league's website, Banana Ball has a two-hour time limit per game with a range of rules that vary from what baseball fans typically know. Among the rules that allow a batter to try to steal first base and a ban on bunting is the one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans to record an out in a professional game by catching a foul ball, immediately rendering the batter out. Teams earn points by winning innings rather than by the final run total.

The Savannah Bananas were founded in 2016 as a collegiate summer baseball team that played in the Coastal Plain League. They began exclusively playing Banana Ball in 2022. The team has recently performed at the ESPYs, on the Tonight Show and during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day.

Along with the games at Dodger Stadium, the Bananas are scheduled to visit 79 stadiums in 74 cities — 23 of which belong to MLB teams — and 10 football stadiums. For the first time, the team will also play internationally with games in Canada and Mexico.

Tickets are available through a lottery program that closes at 9 p.m. on Halloween. More information can be found here.

All six Banana Ball Championship League teams will play at Dodger Stadium over the two-day stretch. Joining the Bananas and the Firefighters will be the Indianapolis Clowns, the Loco Beach Coconuts, the Texas Tailgaters, and the Party Animals.