Santa Paula man accused of secretly recording kids in a bathroom

The Santa Paula Police Department arrested a 48-year-old man accused of secretly recording children while they changed clothes in an apartment complex's bathroom.

Francisco Munoz, who worked at the complex, was charged with using a hidden camera to secretly record someone who is partially or fully undressed in a private location, possession of child pornography and multiple counts of child annoying and using a minor for child pornography. His bail was set at $150,000, and he remains in custody as of Sept. 1.

Officers said they began their investigation on Aug. 24, after hearing reports that a man had been secretly recording children after they used a nearby swimming pool in the 200 block of N. Eighth Street. Detectives said Munoz fled the scene before officers arrived at the apartment complex, but they located him later that day.

Santa Paula PD said Munoz allegedly used a makeshift box with a hole to hide a cell phone and covertly record the kids while they changed in the bathroom.

Police believe there may be more victims and urged potential victims to contact investigators as detectives review evidence to identify some of the children.

Anyone with information about the case and potential victims can contact Detective Yvette Solis at (805) 826-7512 or email ysolis@santapaula.gov.