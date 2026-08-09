2 dead after Santa Monica house fire, authorities say

A house fire in Santa Monica early Sunday morning left two people dead, authorities said.

According to the city of Santa Monica, the fire was reported at about 2:54 a.m. on the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home "fully engulfed" by flames, the city said. While battling the blaze, firefighters found two dead individuals.

They have yet to be identified publicly.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. No additional details were immediately made available.