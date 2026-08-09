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2 dead after Santa Monica house fire, authorities say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A house fire in Santa Monica early Sunday morning left two people dead, authorities said.

According to the city of Santa Monica, the fire was reported at about 2:54 a.m. on the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home "fully engulfed" by flames, the city said. While battling the blaze, firefighters found two dead individuals.

They have yet to be identified publicly.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. No additional details were immediately made available. 

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