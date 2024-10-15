Santa Monica College campuses closed Tuesday after employee was shot

All Santa Monica College campuses closed Tuesday as police investigate employee shooting

All Santa Monica College campuses are closed Tuesday as police search for a suspect who shot a college employee at the Bundy satellite campus Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. at the Santa Monica College Center for Media & Design at 1660 Stewart Street.

College officials confirmed one employee had been shot, and that the Santa Monica Police Department is investigating. It is not known if the shooter is a current or former student or college employee.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.