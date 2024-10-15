Santa Monica College campuses closed Tuesday after employee was shot
All Santa Monica College campuses are closed Tuesday as police search for a suspect who shot a college employee at the Bundy satellite campus Monday night.
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. at the Santa Monica College Center for Media & Design at 1660 Stewart Street.
College officials confirmed one employee had been shot, and that the Santa Monica Police Department is investigating. It is not known if the shooter is a current or former student or college employee.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.