1 dead, 2 injured after car drives into Santa Fe Springs restaurant

One person was killed and two others were injured when a car drove into a Santa Fe Springs restaurant on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:25 p.m. at Michael's Super Burgers, which is located in the 11500 block of E. Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene. They have not yet been publicly identified. Two others were also injured in the crash, one of whom was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The third person suffered minor injuries but declined transport, firefighters said.

It's unclear what caused the crash, which is being investigated by California Highway Patrol detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.