Santa Clarita pursuit ends with a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A Tuesday afternoon high-speed pursuit that began in Coalinga, ended with a two-car fiery crash and a downed light pole on the Southbound 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita.

The white Challenger Hellcat being pursued for speeding by California Highway Patrol officers, was at times hitting speeds up to 140 mph.

The collision left both cars fully engulfed in flames around 1 p.m., and the fire spread to about a quarter-acre of brush alongside the freeway near Lyons Avenue.

There are no reported injuries and the driver from the pursuit is believed to be in custody, according to reports from the scene. 

pursuit-crash.jpg
Two cars were engulfed in flames at the end of a Santa Clarita pursuit along the 5 Freeway. KCAL News
First published on July 25, 2023 / 1:20 PM

