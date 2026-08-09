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LA County detectives investigating man's death in Santa Clarita

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Santa Clarita on Sunday morning. 

In a news release, deputies said they were called to the 27000 block of Attwell Lane at around 11:45 a.m. to begin their investigation. 

Upon arrival, they found an unidentified adult male dead at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified. 

Detectives have not provided any details on the manner or cause of death, as their investigation began on Sunday afternoon. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD Homicide Bureau detectives at 323-890-5500

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