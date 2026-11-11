Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Ana police investigating strip mall shooting as possible road rage incident

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Police are investigating a shooting near a Santa Ana strip mall on Wednesday as a possible road rage incident. 

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of First Street and Lyon Avenue at around 1 p.m. for reports of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. 

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. 

While they haven't released any information on the suspect's identity, Santa Ana PD investigators said preliminary information revealed the suspect got out of his vehicle and shot at the victim. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. 

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the intersection blocked off by police vehicles as the investigation got underway. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue