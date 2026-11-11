Santa Ana police investigating strip mall shooting as possible road rage incident

Police are investigating a shooting near a Santa Ana strip mall on Wednesday as a possible road rage incident.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of First Street and Lyon Avenue at around 1 p.m. for reports of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

While they haven't released any information on the suspect's identity, Santa Ana PD investigators said preliminary information revealed the suspect got out of his vehicle and shot at the victim.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the intersection blocked off by police vehicles as the investigation got underway.