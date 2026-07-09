Santa Ana resident speaks out after violently attacked and robbed while picking up pizza

A 24-year-old Santa Ana local conceals his identity as he talks about the night he was attacked in a parking lot as he and his brother were picking up a pizza.

It happened three weeks ago at a shopping center parking lot at West 17th and Fairview streets. He said he and his brother were heading to Little Caesars.

"This is so much more traumatizing because my younger brother was with me, and honestly, anything could have happened that night," he said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and posted to Instagram by the Santa Ana Police Department, as detectives say they need the public's help to identify any of the multiple suspects who assaulted the man.

The video image shows the victim on the ground in a Santa Ana parking lot as a group of attackers robs him of his necklace. CBS LA

"Initially, the main person pulled my chain from behind and I immediately reacted and I turned around and I saw it was a taller person with his face covered with a ski mask ... and the first thing I thought is one of these people may have a weapon and I just panicked," he said.

Video shows two, then three men struggling in the parking lot as a group moved in, swarming the 24-year-old, hitting and attacking him after ripping his gold chain from his neck that held a crucifix.

He says the religious symbol is very important to him, something he bought for himself years ago.

"The value of a chain is nowhere near my life, or my younger brother's life, but that chain did have value to me. It was my religious chain. I always wore it. I always prayed with it," he said.

The young man pointed to his ribs, where he still has pain. His 17-year-old sibling was unharmed and tried to help his brother during the robbery.

The 24-year-old said initially he tried to run away with his broken chain in his hands, but his attackers caught up to him.

"They pulled my shirt. They knocked off my glasses, and I think just me running away with what they were after made them all the more aggressive," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is urged to call (714) 245-8373 or email CMiranda@santa-ana.org.