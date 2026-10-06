Santa Ana PD investigating video showing officers beating man during arrest

The Santa Ana man thrown to the ground and beaten by officers in a recent video is out of jail after pleading not guilty to resisting arrest.

The attorney for Florentino Lopez said the 28-year-old was in his front yard last week on North Jackson Street smoking marijuana with his sister when officers pulled up. Lopez is on probation for a hit-and-run and carrying a loaded gun.

The video starts with him bent over the hood of a Santa Ana Police Department patrol SUV with officers holding his arms as his sister records from a few feet away. One officer yanks him down to the pavement about 20 seconds later. The video shows the officers punching and kicking Lopez while he's on the ground.

"They just totally abused Mr. Lopez for like three minutes without justification," attorney John Kremer said. "It was an exercise of excessive force without question."

Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez released a statement that he's "personally viewed the video" and assured residents that the department takes "every use of force seriously."

"Our Department is conducting a thorough review of the incident, including body worn camera footage, reports and the circumstances surrounding the arrest," he wrote. "As chief, maintaining the trust of our community remains a responsibility that I take seriously, and we will continue to approach this matter with fairness, transparency, and respect for the process."

While the investigation continues, Mayor Valerie Amezcua said she doesn't want the incident to ruin the reputation that the police department has built with the community.

"What appeared to me in the video was not right," Amezcua said. "It was awful, and our officers are trained better, and we have very good officers. We can't allow the actions of two to ruin it for the entire department."

She is confident the investigation will reveal the truth.

"I always support first responders, 110%," she said. "However, if a first responder acted inappropriately, out of policy or broke the law in any way, shape or form, then he or she will be held accountable."

Santa Ana PD would not comment on the officers' employment status.