Man riding e-bike hospitalized after Santa Ana hit-and-run crash

Santa Ana police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a man on an e-bike late Monday night, leaving him hospitalized.

The crash was reported a little before 10:20 p.m., when police said that the bicyclist was struck while riding through the intersection of Warner Avenue and Raitt Street. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from an injury to his lower extremity.

"The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival and is outstanding," police said.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Santa Ana PD.

Home security camera footage from Luis Morales' house captured the violent collision, which sent the bicyclist hurtling through the intersection. He says that police are now using that video in hopes of locating the driver.

"I went outside and looked; I went to see if the guy was alive," he recounted. "The guy was, like, shock. You know, when people hit, you get like a shock? Then the guy was sitting but couldn't stand up."

Morales was joined by his sister, Alexandra, her boyfriend and their father as they rushed to check on the victim.

"We just saw through the cameras that he, like, flew and the bike was in half," Alexandra Morales said. His shoes, just, like, were somewhere else. Actually, his shoes are outside next to the trash."

The video footage shows the moments when the bicyclist rides up to the intersection and presses the crosswalk button. When the light turns green, and the signal tells him to cross. The footage also shows a pickup truck pulling up to the bicyclist as he lay in the street to block him from getting hit again.

Police ask anyone who knows more to contact them.