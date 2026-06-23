Orange County firefighters battle third-alarm blaze at Santa Ana commercial building

Orange County firefighters were busy battling a large fire at a commercial building in Santa Ana on Tuesday night.

The blaze was first reported at around 6:10 p.m. at a building in the 3200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Crews arrived to find the single-story industrial building engulfed in large flames with a massive cloud of black smoke coming from the fire.

They said that approximately 80 firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, which they deemed a third-alarm incident.

At around 8:10 p.m., OCFA officials told CBS LA that the fire was still burning and that it would be for "some time."

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.