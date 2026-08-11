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Deadly Orange County crash involving man on e-bike under investigation

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A man riding an e-bike was fatally struck in Santa Ana on Tuesday night. 

According to Santa Ana Police Department officers, the collision happened at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of N. Santiago Street and Santa Ana Boulevard. 

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, lying in the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. 

Police said that the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

Video from the scene posted to the Citizen App showed a silver Mercedes-Benz stopped in the middle of the intersection. There appeared to be some clothing and shoes on the street under the car. 

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