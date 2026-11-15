25-year-old Orange County man arrested for alleged DUI after deadly Santa Ana crash

An alleged DUI driver was arrested after a 37-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash in Santa Ana early Sunday, according to police.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m., when Santa Ana Police Department officers said they saw a "vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed" on Bristol Street near Edinger Avenue.

"The vehicle ran several red traffic lights before striking a pedestrian," the Santa Ana PD release said.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, police said.

The collision left the suspect's vehicle disabled, and officers said upon contacting the suspect they "observed signs of possible impairment."

After conducting a DUI investigation, they determined that 25-year-old Jose Orozco, of Santa Ana, was driving under the influence. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

As their investigation continues, Santa Ana police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective K. Catlin at 714-245-8215.