San Jacinto homeowner fatally shoots armed intruder, Riverside County deputies say

A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder who had broken into their San Jacinto home on Friday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Heron Way at around 10:30 p.m. upon learning of an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from RSO.

"During the investigation, deputies learned the homeowner was visiting a neighboring residence when he heard screaming and the sound of gunfire from his residence," the release said. "The homeowner ran to his residence and saw an unknown male intruder inside his home, armed with a shotgun."

Deputies said that the homeowner, who hasn't been publicly identified, confronted the suspect after arming himself.

"During the confrontation, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire, striking the suspect," the release said.

The suspect, who remains unidentified as the investigation continues, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that the homeowner was taken to the San Jacinto Sheriff's Station for further investigation, but that no arrests have been made in the incident. The Central Homicide Unit was contacted to assume the probe.

They said that the case would be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for review.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. Deputies did not say if anyone else was home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact RSO Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cook at 951-955-2777.