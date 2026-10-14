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3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A 3.0-magnitude earthquake caused a jolt in Riverside County on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m., approximately two miles north of San Jacinto, according to the United States Geological Survey

screenshot-2026-10-14-at-8-46-07-pm.png
The epicenter of the 3.0-magnitude earthquake that struck near San Jacinto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. United States Geological Survey

The temblor occurred at a geological depth of just over 13 miles and caused brief shaking throughout the surrounding area, with some people reporting to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracker from communities like Wildomar, Menifee, Temecula and Fallbrook. 

There were no reports of damage or injury as a result of the tremor. 

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