Update: 9 injured in targeted San Francisco Mission District mass shooting; Suspect at large

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night in what police said appeared to be a "targeted and isolated" incident.

No suspect is in custody for the shooting but authorities indicated all the injured victims would likely survive.

San Francisco police said they responded to a shooting scene near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Dying Breed, a clothing store located near the intersection where the shooting happened, was scheduled to celebrate its sixth anniversary Friday night with a block party, according to a post on the store's Instagram account.

Police later said at around 11:24 p.m. that nine people were injured in what they described as a targeted shooting.

A statement from the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said one of the victims remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Another was said to be in serious condition, four were in fair condition and three had already been discharged. The victims were eight men and one woman ranging in age from 20 to 34, the hospital said.

Authorities said because the incident appeared to be targeted and isolated, there was no known threat to the public.

A witness who was in the area when the shooting happened said the block party took an unexpected turn for the worse.

"We were on the roof and we just saw blood, bodies on the floor. It was just a scary sight," said Raymond Hou. "It was funny because I was just there ten minutes ago, no problem no worries."

Friday night, Santiago Lerma, an aide to District 9 San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, was at the scene and spoke briefly about the incident.

"We're very concerned obviously about the situation. It's very scary. But this is an outlier. This is a very safe neighborhood, generally. I walk around freely with my family, so do many other people," said Lerma. "We are very concerned about this incident and want there to be a resolution. Otherwise, this is generally a safe neighborhood."

"This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence," Police Chief William Scott said Saturday. "Our investigators are working diligently on this case and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred."