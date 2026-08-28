Woman flees after robbery suspect runs into San Fernando Valley home during LAPD pursuit

Los Angeles police arrested an alleged robbery suspect following a pursuit and then a foot chase that ended inside a San Fernando Valley home on Friday morning.

Police haven't yet said where the chase began, but said that they were in pursuit of a green Ford Mustang with a driver wanted for robbery. They followed the suspect along the 101 Freeway into Valley Glen, where the suspect parked the car and began to run.

Aerial footage showed the suspect running through several yards and into the backyards of some homes. Eventually, he ran into a house near the 12800 block of Welby Way in North Hollywood. SkyCal was overhead as a woman and dog ran from inside the house moments after the suspect entered.

LAPD officers quickly rushed to the front door with firearms drawn. They walked the suspect out of the house in handcuffs minutes later.

He has not yet been identified. No injuries have been reported in the incident.