San Fernando Valley earthquake resistant water pipe "will bend instead of break" officials say

The installation of nearly 5 miles of new earthquake-resistant water pipeline was celebrated today in Sylmar, making it the longest of its kind in the United States.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's pipeline project aims to replace aging infrastructure in the East San Fernando Valley, with over 67 miles installed since 2012.

Recognizing the importance of updating infrastructure comes at a time when Los Angeles has seen its fair share of water main bursts, including a massive July 16 break in West Hollywood that caused severe damage.

"The harder something is, the more likely it is to shatter like glass … the more ductile and flexible, the less likely it is to catastrophically fail. It'll bend instead of break," David Hanson, LADWP interim general manager, said.

The installation of nearly 5 miles of new earthquake-resistant water pipeline was celebrated today in Sylmar. CBS LA

Trunk lines are among the largest pipes in the city's water system, carrying large volumes of drinking water from reservoirs and other facilities into neighborhoods.

The LADWP started using the pipe nearly 15 years ago, and the key lies in how the sections connect. Specialized joints are designed to flex and move when the ground shifts during an earthquake.

"If we can allow that amount of flexing, then it's less likely to rupture," Hanson said.

The new pipes have proven effective in Japan, withstanding earthquakes of magnitude over 9.0.

Work on the Foothill Trunk Line Project in the East San Fernando Valley will be completed in 2032.