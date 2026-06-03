Watch CBS News
Local News

San Fernando Valley homes evacuated after woman finds sticks of dynamite in freezer, LAPD says

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Joy Benedict
Joy Benedict
Reporter
 Read Full Bio
Joy Benedict

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A woman found between 15 and 20 sticks of dynamite in her freezer, leading to the evacuation of multiple homes in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the bomb squad arrived at a home on the 6100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Valley Glen after a woman reported a situation around 9:10 a.m.

Police told CBS LA that a woman in her 80s said she was defrosting a freezer in her garage when she found the dynamite inside of it.

She said she's a recent widow and her late husband may have brought the dynamite from another home they owned in the desert.

As a precaution, police evacuated multiple nearby homes. The bomb squad is attempting to retrieve the explosives as of Wednesday afternoon.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue