San Fernando Valley homes evacuated after woman finds sticks of dynamite in freezer, LAPD says

A woman found between 15 and 20 sticks of dynamite in her freezer, leading to the evacuation of multiple homes in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the bomb squad arrived at a home on the 6100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Valley Glen after a woman reported a situation around 9:10 a.m.

Police told CBS LA that a woman in her 80s said she was defrosting a freezer in her garage when she found the dynamite inside of it.

She said she's a recent widow and her late husband may have brought the dynamite from another home they owned in the desert.

As a precaution, police evacuated multiple nearby homes. The bomb squad is attempting to retrieve the explosives as of Wednesday afternoon.

No additional details were immediately made available.