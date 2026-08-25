Big rig hauling tires catches fire on 5 Freeway, causing massive backup in San Fernando Valley

A big rig hauling tires caught fire on the 5 Freeway on Tuesday night, creating a massive traffic backup in the San Fernando Valley as crews worked to control the flames and clear the debris.

The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. on southbound lanes of I-5 near Sunland Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued for all lanes at around 8:45 p.m. with no known duration, officers said.

The semi truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of tires, according to CHP officials. They said that nothing struck the truck and it's unclear how the fire started.

Police said that the big rig driver was able to disconnect the tractor portion of the truck from the trailer and no injuries have been reported.

By 9 p.m., it appeared that the fire had been contained, but crews were still seen dousing the trailer with water at the time via aerial footage, which also showed a lengthy stretch of traffic behind the spot where the truck caught fire, with vehicles spotted as far back as Lankershim Boulevard, which is several miles away.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.