Police chasing stolen Prius that slammed through gate mid-pursuit in San Fernando Valley

Police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in the San Fernando Valley.

It's unclear exactly what prompted the chase, but San Fernando Police Department officers could be seen chasing the driver through surface streets in North Hollywood, Pacoima and Sun Valley with SkyCal overhead.

About 30 minutes after the chase first started, California Highway Patrol officers confirmed that the car was stolen.

The driver, behind the wheel of a red Toyota Prius, swerved around a semi truck that was attempted to back into a parking lot at one point, almost slamming into another uninvolved car before driving up a curb.

Driver leading San Fernando police on a chase as they slam through a gate. KCAL News

At one point the driver drove straight through a gate into what appeared to be a dead end in front of a tire yard at Fleetwood Street and Tujunga Avenue in Sun Valley before ramming through a barrier, shattering the windshield and causing damage to the front end of the car.

The driver then sped away with police still following close behind.

At around 8:15 p.m., the driver got onto northbound lanes of I-405 in Van Nuys. They eventually transitioned onto eastbound lanes of CA-118 in Mission Hills and then headed southbound on I-5 in Arleta, driving recklessly and dangerously splitting gaps between other cars at speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.