Mountain lion tranquilized after roaming San Dimas neighborhood

A mountain lion was tranquilized after it was found roaming a San Dimas residential neighborhood on Friday morning.

The San Dimas station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received a call for service that a mountain lion was seen roaming the area of northern San Dimas, along Foothill Avenue between San Dimas Avenue and San Dimas Canyon Road.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists determined the female mountain lion suffered external injuries

Around 11:36 a.m., officials could be seen tranquilizing the mountain lion to remove it from the area. It will be examined by a veterinarian to determine the extent of injuries, according to CDFW.