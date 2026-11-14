Man and woman found fatally shot at Los Angeles County mobile home park, detectives say

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found fatally shot at a mobile home park in San Dimas, according to Los Angeles County deputies.

In a news release from the LA County Sheriff's Department, homicide detectives said they were called to the park in the 1600 block of East Covina Boulevard at around 10:10 a.m. Friday.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male resident, who told them he found a male and a female inside the location unresponsive," the release said.

Deputies said both of the victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were each declared dead at the scene by LA County Fire Department paramedics.

On Saturday, detectives identified the victims as 70-year-old Cheryl Caliendo and 51-year-old Damien Jones, both of whom were residents at the location.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide," the release said.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.