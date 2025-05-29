San Clemente passenger rail to reopen ahead of schedule

Passenger rail service through a popular Southern California route is set to resume after more than a month's worth of repairs.

The Orange County Transportation Authority on Friday announced the San Clemente rail will reopen for passenger service on Saturday, June 7. Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner are scheduled to resume full service on that date.

Starting on April 28, service was halted in order for crews to conduct emergency reinforcements to sections of the track that were at risk from landslides and coastal erosion. The project will be completed a few days earlier than the estimated six weeks, OCTA says.

Construction has been a daily occurrence since the closure. Crews placed riprap, or large boulders, to protect the track in appropriate areas.

Remaining work includes demobilizing equipment, clearing out construction areas and conducting inspections. Crews will remain at the track daily between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until June 7, with possible nighttime work if needed.