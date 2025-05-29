Watch CBS News
Local News

San Clemente passenger rail to reopen ahead of schedule

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Passenger rail service through a popular Southern California route is set to resume after more than a month's worth of repairs. 

The Orange County Transportation Authority on Friday announced the San Clemente rail will reopen for passenger service on Saturday, June 7. Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner are scheduled to resume full service on that date.

Starting on April 28, service was halted in order for crews to conduct emergency reinforcements to sections of the track that were at risk from landslides and coastal erosion. The project will be completed a few days earlier than the estimated six weeks, OCTA says.

Construction has been a daily occurrence since the closure. Crews placed riprap, or large boulders, to protect the track in appropriate areas.

Remaining work includes demobilizing equipment, clearing out construction areas and conducting inspections. Crews will remain at the track daily between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until June 7, with possible nighttime work if needed.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.