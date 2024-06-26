San Clemente bans popular Fourth of July chair race event

A popular tradition in Orange County will not be happening on the Fourth of July this year after city officials with San Clemente shut down unpermitted chair races.

The announcement Wednesday surprised many neighbors who participate in the annual chair race, which involves riding office chairs down a steep residential street. Local leaders said it has gotten more and more dangerous for participants as out-of-the-box ideas, like putting a sofa on wheels, have been implemented during the race.

"It's a little bit of a disappointment because it was a tradition that has been going on for years," said Tm Hersey, a San Clemente resident. "But I also understand it got real destructive last year."

The tradition, which has been going on for 10 years, damaged Hersey's home when someone smashed into his garage last year.

"I believe next door some of their windows got broken too," he added.

City officials said last year more than 7,000 people attended the event, making it a hazard for police officers and firefighters who had trouble getting to injured people. Many also left garbage behind in the streets.

"There were people with paintball guns and frozen water balloons," said Kelly Manzer, a San Clemente resident. "We have kids and pregnant mamas here."

The city is planning its own family-friendly event.