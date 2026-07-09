San Bernardino man shot by police after allegedly waving replica handgun

A San Bernardino man was shot by police after he was allegedly waving a replica revolver around on Wednesday.

Officers started receiving reports about a man armed with a handgun walking near Orange Show Road and E Street just before 5:20 p.m. yesterday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

A witness pointed out the suspect, 34-year-old Michael Valva, when officers arrived at the area. San Bernardino PD said Valva suddenly pointed the replica firearm at an officer when police tried to talk to him.

"Fearing they were about to be shot, the officer discharged their service weapon. Officers immediately rendered lifesaving medical aid while requesting emergency medical personnel to respond," San Bernardino PD said in a statement.

Police said Valva was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was booked later that day. Investigators discovered that the weapon was a replica after the shooting.

Investigators discovered that the weapon was a replica revolver after the shooting happened. San Bernardino Police Department

San Bernardino PD said Valva had prior convictions for criminal threats and assault on police.

The San Bernardino District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation into the police shooting, while San Bernardino PD will handle the criminal investigation.

San Bernardino police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective M. Alvarez at (909) 998-3496 or via email at Alvarez_Ma @sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at (909) 998-3491 or Campos_Er@sbcity.org.