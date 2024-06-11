San Bernardino man and woman arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old boy

A San Bernardino County couple has been arrested for allegedly torturing a three-year-old boy resulting in his hospitalization, deputies said.

They were called to the 6500 block of Pradera Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of an assault at a home in the area, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that they were initially told that Robert Kelly Ursulo, 28, was physically assaulted during a narcotics deal with an unknown male suspect, and that the same suspect had entered the home and assaulted the three-year-old boy in his room.

When deputies were at the home, however, the boy was not.

"Later in the investigation, it was found the male who assaulted Ursulo did not assault the juvenile victim," the SBSD statement said.

Investigators were contacted by the San Bernardino Community Hospital who reported that a three-year-old boy had been previously brought into the emergency room by his mother, 26-year-old Destiny Christine Haro.

He was transferred to Loma Linda University Medical Center Children's Hospital for further treatment.

"Haro had abandoned the victim approximately six weeks prior, leaving the victim with Ursulo," sheriff's deputies said. "It was believed during those weeks, Ursulo physically and mentally abused the victim multiple times."

Investigators say the boy suffered injuries to his head, chest, back, arms, legs and genitals.

"Haro failed to conduct any safety checks on the victim either personally or by friends, family or law enforcement," SBSD said.

The San Bernardino County Children and Family Services took custody of the boy after executing a detention warrant upon learning of the ongoing investigation.

The boy is currently in stable condition.

Investigators arrested Destiny Haro for child abuse/endangerment and child abandonment. Ursulo was also arrested and booked for torture, child abuse/endangerment and false imprisonment. Both are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact SBSD investigators at (909) 387-3545.