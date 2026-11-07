Investigation launched after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department personnel allegedly assault trainee

An investigation is underway after a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department trainee was allegedly assaulted by department personnel on Thursday.

In a news release, department officials said they received complaints on Nov. 5, 2026, from the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, which alleged an academy trainee was "physically assaulted by staff training members."

The incident happened at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center, SBSD officials said.

The Sheriff's Department and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office launched a joint investigation the next day.

"The Sheriff's Department's Professional Standards Division will be conducting an administrative investigation to ensure compliance with department policy," the SBSD's release said.

The release said the staff listed in the complaint were placed on administrative leave pending the end of the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.