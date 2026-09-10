San Bernardino County detectives seek help with 2001 cold case homicide investigation

San Bernardino County detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for leads in a 25-year-old cold case homicide investigation.

It happened in Lucerne Valley back on Nov. 2, 2001, when San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area near Bessemer Mine Road and State Route 247 for reports of a dead woman in the area.

"Through investigation, deputies determined the female victim had been murdered," a news release from SBSD said.

Despite homicide detectives responding to assume the investigation, the victim's identity was never established and all leads were exhausted, the release said.

Now, the department is asking for help from the public in providing information that could help identify the victim and solve the homicide after more than two and a half decades.

Detectives described the victim as a White or Hispanic female who was approximately 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. She had brown or reddish-brown hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue swimsuit top under a white sleeveless shirt with blue jean shorts that had a stitched design across the bottom. She was also wearing a gold waist chain with a gold heart pendant and a silver branded wristwatch that read "GV II." Detectives said that the victim had "distinctive acrylic fingernails with painted red and yellow flames."

Some of the discerning features that San Bernardino County homicide detectives believe could help identify the victim of a 2001 murder in Lucerne Valley. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

"Despite the passage of time, investigators remain committed to seeking justice for the victim," the release said. "Detectives are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have information about the victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding the homicide. No matter how insignificant it may seem, investigators are asking you to come forward and help bring answers and accountability to a case that remains open."

Anyone who has more information was asked to contact SBSD's Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904 or by texting "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006 for anonymous tips.