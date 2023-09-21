Watch CBS News
San Bernardino County deputy taken to hospital following burglary

By Matthew Rodriguez

Deputy taken to hospital after being shot in Hesperia
Deputy taken to hospital in Hesperia 01:09

Authorities took a deputy to the hospital after a shootout in residential Hesperia. 

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of Sunland Street. The deputy was responding to a "burglary in progress."

The deputy's condition is unclear at this time. It's unclear how the deputy was injured. 

