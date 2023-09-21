San Bernardino County deputy taken to hospital following burglary
Authorities took a deputy to the hospital after a shootout in residential Hesperia.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of Sunland Street. The deputy was responding to a "burglary in progress."
The deputy's condition is unclear at this time. It's unclear how the deputy was injured.
