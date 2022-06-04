Sailor killed, 4 others injured in crash in San Diego County
A sailor was killed and four others were injured in a car crash in San Diego County.
The crash unfolded in an unincorporated area known as Jacumba Hot Springs. The sailors were returning from training in Niland at the time.
The identity of the sailor who died has not been released. The four others remain hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.