Ryan Johnson dominates, Nolan Schanuel adds 2-run HR as Angels beat Orioles 5-1

Rookie right-hander Ryan Johnson gave up one hit over six scoreless innings, Nolan Schanuel hit an early two-run home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.

In his third career start, Johnson (1-2) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jeremiah Jackson hit a one-out line drive single to center field. Johnson allowed one walk with career highs of eight strikeouts and six innings, while throwing 90 pitches.

A second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2024, Johnson earned his second career win against a Baltimore offense that combined to score 18 runs over its previous two games.

Right-hander Shane Baz (4-8) gave up five runs on eight hits over five innings with one walk and five strikeouts for the Orioles, who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Baltimore was without second baseman Jackson Holliday (groin) for a third consecutive game and was also missing utility man Blaze Alexander (knee). The Orioles fell to 4-4 on a nine-game, three-city trip that ends against the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

Schanuel gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a home run off Baz to right-center field.

The Angels padded the advantage in the fifth inning when Jose Siri led off with a single, Zach Neto doubled and Vaughn Grissom followed with a two-run single to left. Jorge Soler added a one-out sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.

With Johnson out of the game, the Orioles broke through in the seventh inning when Gunnar Henderson singled and Pete Alonso walked against Samy Natera Jr. Baltimore scored its lone run on a two-out single to center by Leody Taveras against Chase Silseth.

Up next

Orioles RHP Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.81 ERA) will take the mound in the series finale Wednesday against Angels RHP Jose Soriano (8-4, 3.03).