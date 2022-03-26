There are new signs that Russia may be changing its strategy in Ukraine, which continues to mount to a fierce resistance on the battlefield.

A senior U.S. defense official says after weeks of failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and suffering heavy losses, Russian forces are shifting their ground offensive to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, one of its strongholds.

Just outside Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin's military miscalculations are laid bare. Russian tanks are now burnt out wrecks of twisted metal — as Ukrainian forces continue to fight back.

In Moscow, a new phase in the Kremlin's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine was announced.

Pentagon officials say they see signs that Russia is bringing in more troops from a Russian-occupied region of nearby Georgia. And, they say, the Russian military is no longer advancing toward Kyiv.

CBS News' Nancy Cordes asked Pentagon press secretary John Kirby why they're doing that.

"Well, it's hard to know," Kirby said. "It could be a negotiating tactic; maybe he wants to secure more ground where he already has been fighting now for eight years, uh so that he can gain leverage at the negotiating table. We're not sure."

NATO estimates between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since fighting began. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in yet another appeal, has called on Russia to negotiate "meaningfully, urgently, and fairly" to end the war, which has already inflicted so many horrors, particularly on children.