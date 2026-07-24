Rowdy crowd huffs gas and sets up makeshift minibar outside Orpheum Theatre

It's a party outside the iconic Orpheum Theatre on Broadway, with a crowd taking over the sidewalk and parking lot while carrying around nitrous oxide tanks in downtown Los Angeles.

Several people filled balloons and inhaled the gas in plain view, while others set up a makeshift minibar on a nearby table.

"We just outside having a good time, this is what LA is all about," one person said.

When the crowd saw cameras, some people pushed back and tried to stop the filming. CBS LA got a similar reaction Friday night. CBS LA tried to talk to some of the crowd, but they threatened us and told us to leave, even though they were inhaling the gas in public.

The manager of the theater said he's hired security, but his hands are tied. He called it the state of the city and said it's unfortunate that it's casting a negative light on such an iconic theater. It's a frustration shared by many who take pride in downtown.

"Don't do drugs downtown," said Jed Midthun, president of the LA Neighborhood Council. "We respect law and order here."

Midthun said downtown needs improvements, including more patrols on the streets, better lighting and outdoor seating. He does not want incidents like this to define the area.

"We've got the convention center, $2.6 billion coming to renovate that," Midthun said. "We've got Fourth and Central, which is a 1400 unit residential project. We've got the Oscars."

Everyone is welcome downtown but Midthun said that doesn't mean people can break the law.

"Downtown is the center of everything here," he said. "People want to be here. We get the good and the bad. Everybody wants to be downtown, and that's all right. Everyone is welcome. We want you to behave yourself, but we want you down here."

The Los Angeles Police Department said they did not receive any calls about the theater on Thursday night.