Robbers attack business owner and friend in DTLA store

Two robbers attacked a store owner and his friend at a clothing store in downtown Los Angeles, and it was all caught on security cameras.

The owner suffered injuries as a result of the attack, including a cracked eye socket and a torn shoulder bone. Cash and jewelry were also taken from the business by the robbers, who are still on the loose.

Security cameras recorded two males reportedly entering the store while wearing hoodies and masks before attacking the store owner and his friend.

Owner Frankie Salerno, 39, and his companion were assaulted with kicks, punches, and pistol whips. The friend was also severely battered but is expected to make a full recovery.

"I personally couldn't watch it in real-time," said Ivana, the victim's girlfriend.

She added that the business was burglarized the night before, and the two men were waiting for police to come and make a report when the robbers entered and attacked.

The suspects are still on the loose, and there is no description of them available. The car involved in the incident apparently did not have a license plate.