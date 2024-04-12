Road rage shooter that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

The Costa Mesa man who shot and killed a six-year-old boy during a 2021 road rage incident was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Friday morning.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 26, shot at the car that 6-year-old Aiden Leos' mother was driving following a car-to-car confrontation on the 55 freeway in the city of Orange.

Aiden was riding in the backseat, on his way to kindergarten, when Eriz fired at his mother's car. The boy died after a bullet struck him in the chest.

After a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks, and included a $500,000 reward, Eriz and his girlfriend Wynne Lee were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment in connection to the shooting. They were linked to the vehicle and the firearm used in the shooting. Eriz was the shooter and Lee was the driver.

Eriz was charged with one count of murder and the discharging of a gun at an inhabited dwelling. In January, a jury found the 26-year-old guilty of second-degree murder.

Lee was charged with being an accessory after the fact and faced a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm.

