Riverside Sheriff's deputy shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. 

Scene of the shooting. KCAL-News

According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. 

The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in unknown condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.

The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. 

This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:10 PM

