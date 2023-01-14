Lake Elsinore man identified as shooter in Deputy Darnell Calhoun's death

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified Jesse Navarro,42, as the man who shot and killed Deputy Darnell Calhoun in Friday afternoon's deadly Lake Elsinore encounter.

According to Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, deputies were dispatched to the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane around 4:30 p.m. for a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue.

Calhoun was the first deputy to arrive and at some point between his arrival and that of a second deputy, a shooting occurred. The second deputy arrived to find Calhoun suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the street. Bianco said they were unsure of the circumstances that led to the suspect shooting Calhoun.

It was then that a shootout occurred between the suspect and the second deputy.

Deputy Calhoun was reportedly shot in the leg and torso and was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center where he died a short time later from his wounds.

Navarro, was also rushed to the same hospital and the sheriff's department reports that he remains in critical condition.

This is the second fatal shooting involving an RSO deputy in less than three week's time, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29.